Allison Holker's Touching New Message After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

Allison Holker, the widow of the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss, has posted a heartfelt message to her followers — and his fans — to express her gratitude.

Holker, 35, says in a new video, "I just wanna say thank you for all the love and support that you guys have sent to me and my family at this time."

Going on, she says, "It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments in different ways that Stephen impacted your life, and it's brought us so much hope and inspiration."

Speaking emotionally of her late partner, she says, "He was someone that was just beautiful, and he lived his life from love and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people, joy to people's homes, from dance or love — and that's not gonna change for us. It's gonna feel a little bit different, but we know that that's our purpose, and we'll still do that to this day."

"I hope that we can remember," she says in conclusion, "the feeling that he gave us, and remember that we can still move from there. We can still move and choose love, and we can still choose grace, and we can still choose kindness, and I will always be there for you guys, and I appreciate you guys being there for us at this moment. It really... it goes a really far way for us, so thank you. And I hope you guys remember how special you are and how much of an impact you make around the world, and continue to move from there. We love you guys."

Boss, who wowed fans on "So You Think You Can Dance" and charmed viewers as the DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," took his own life in December at 40.