Allison Holker’s Daughter Breaks Silence on Adoptive Dad Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

Getty Images

Two months after the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, his adoptive daughter Weslie Fowler has returned to TikTok.

On Monday, Weslie posted a video of herself set to Mac Miller’s song “Surf.”

She captioned the video, “I miss u.”

Allison responded to the video, writing, “I love you babygirl always and forever."

Holker and Boss also have two children together, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

Just days ago, Holker posted a heartfelt message to her followers to express her gratitude.

In the video, Allison said, “I just wanna say thank you for all the love and support that you guys have sent to me and my family at this time."

“It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments in different ways that Stephen impacted your life, and it's brought us so much hope and inspiration,” Holker went on.

Speaking emotionally of her late partner, Allison noted, "He was someone that was just beautiful, and he lived his life from love and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people, joy to people's homes, from dance or love — and that's not gonna change for us. It's gonna feel a little bit different, but we know that that's our purpose, and we'll still do that to this day."