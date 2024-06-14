'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston Goes Public with Comedian BF Jeff Arcuri

Getty Images

“The Bachelorette” alum Katie Thurston has a new man!

On Friday, Thurston made it Instagram official with comedian Jeff Arcuri.

Along with a kissing pic, Katie wrote on Instagram, “Safe to say he’s making it to hometowns next week.”

Katie’s caption was a reference to the ABC franchise, where she became a household name.

Last month, Thurston opened up about her love life on the podcast “Your Mom & Dad.”

She shared, “Heard it here first. [I’ve been] taken off the market.”

While they were in the “so-called honeymoon phase,” Katie declined to identify her man but called him a “public person.”

She dished, “I have this 90-day trial that I always talk about. We’re within that 90-day trial. I’m very confident we’re going to exceed that. We’re just kinda enjoying us right now. I don’t know if there’s anything I hate about him. Everything’s still cute and quirky and adorable.”

Thurston appeared on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” before becoming the lead of “The Bachelorette.”

On “The Bachelorette,” Thurston gave her final rose to ex-fiancé Blake Moynes.