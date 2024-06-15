Getty Images

Kate Middleton made a stunning comeback to public life Saturday, joining the royals for Trooping the Colour — her first public event since Christmas.

The Princess of Wales, 42, has been undergoing treatment for cancer. There had recently been speculation that she would never return to her duties in the same way as before her illness.

On Saturday, she looked radiant, smiling broadly and waving.

Getty Images

People magazine reports Kate wore a white Jenny Packham dress with the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch. She topped it off with a festive Philip Treacy hat.

Kate took part in the royal processional, during which she could be seen in a horse-drawn carriage with her kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

A professional lip reader told MailOnline exclusively that little George remarked to his mother, upon seeing the crowd's reaction, "They all look so happy."

Getty Images

At day's end, she stood with Prince William, 41; their kids; King Charles, 75 and Queen Camilla, 76; and more on the royal residence's balcony.

Charles has also been battling cancer.

After the event, Kate was captured on video lovingly stroking Charlotte's hair, an intimate moment amid a swirl of public speculation about her health and excitement over her dazzling appearance today.

The event marked a return to form for Kate, who had attended every Trooping the Colour since 2011 (except for the 2020 and 2021 years, which were truncated due to COVID-19).