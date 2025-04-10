Erika Jayne Says Teddi Mellencamp’s Burial Plans Talk Meant to Be ‘Humorous’ (Exclusive)

Michael Becker. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.

Erika Jayne is Yorkie Mask!

“Extra” spoke with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star about her “Masked Singer” reveal, as well as her friend Teddi Mellencamp’s stage 4 cancer.

Giving an update on Teddi, Jayne shared, “I saw her not last night, night before… She was great. I mean, we have a podcast together called ‘Diamonds in the Rough’ and we had fun together… I am very proud of Teddi for being so strong during this really trying time in her life, and is she doing okay.”

Teddi recently revealed that her rocker dad John Mellencamp is planning for her burial. Erika clarified her comments, saying, “Oh, well, that’s also partially humorous… I don't, wouldn't take that way too seriously.”

Erika is remaining hopeful for Teddi, saying, “You know, I think that she's getting the best care possible, and Teddi's a fighter.”

Jayne also discussed her stint on “The Masked Singer,” sharing, “I had the best time. I mean, obviously, I would have loved to have continued because I was having such a great time, but what a lovely chance to really get to perform and lean into a really cute character."

She went on, "I really was able to just kind of let my inner 6-year-old just run around, and there's something very freeing about having on a mask, and just really getting to lean into the character felt good.”

Erika paid tribute to her mother Wednesday night with the song “Stop Made in Love.” She said, “You know, my mother and I, we somewhat grew up together. She was a young mom and she went through a lot and I've, you know, recently gone through some changes in my life as well, and it just felt appropriate.”

As for why she wanted to do the show, Erika explained it was about, “Having a moment of peace and not feeling so cornered and constantly having to defend myself from every angle. I've been able to relax and really, you know, show a different side of myself. I've also been in continuous therapy, and I think that that's really freed me up a lot.”

Jayne revealed her favorite part of being on the show, saying, “I think being able to be anonymous and have a good time and sing material that I wouldn't have necessarily done... like boy band night, or sing something from the Black Crowes or ‘My Sharona,’ and that was really kind of a stretch and fun. The costume was amazing! It also comes with its own challenges. You can see very little. My mask was about seven and a half pounds, my boots were huge, and I was under a lot of fabric.”

Erika also teased what’s in store for the third and final part of the “RHOBH” Season 14 reunion.

She said, “Next week is the final episode of the reunion, which is usually the… culmination of everyone's feelings and, yeah, we'll get to see it all wrap up.”

Jayne is showing a different side of herself, emphasizing, “It’s actually who I really am... when I'm not being constantly interrogated, knowing that I can't answer, so I've been able to somewhat return to myself… to see the laid-back, soft, sort of easygoing Erika, but ‘Housewives,’ by its very nature, doesn't really allow for that because you're constantly looking for the next thing coming through the door.”