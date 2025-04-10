Getty Images

Zachary Levi and Maggie Keating’s bundle of joy has arrived!

On Wednesday, the couple announced the birth of their son.

Along with posting a pic of their baby boy, they wrote on Instagram, “Henson Ezra Levi Pugh 🤍 Born into our world on 04/02/25. Thank you for everyone’s continued love and prayers over the three of us. We can’t wait for you to meet our little man!”

Nearly two months ago, “Extra” spoke with Zachary, who expressed his excitement about being a dad.

He gushed, “I’ve wanted to be a father since I was a kid. I’m 44 and I’ve lived so much life and I’ve done so much therapy. I’m so pumped. I’m not nervous at all.”

In December, Zachary and Maggie announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Alongside an ultrasound photo, Levi wrote, “I’ve wanted to be a dad since I was literally a kid. I’ve always felt that call on my life. This desire in my heart. A strange feeling of incompleteness by not having that level of love and responsibility in my journey. That the best years of my life would be on the other side of finally being a father."

Levi noted that he made “shifts” In his life before starting a family, like “prioritizing my own health physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.”