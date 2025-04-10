Getty Images

Teddi Mellencamp, who is battling stage 4 cancer, took to Instagram to clarify recent comments about a conversation she had with dad John Mellencamp about her burial plans.

Mellencamp relayed the conversation she had with her dad to Tamra Judge on their “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, and the internet took it very seriously.

Mellencamp later shared on Instagram Stories, “I need to clarify that this was a light-hearted conversation, laughing the whole time. I am personally doing well right now, and yes, having to deal with things I wouldn’t otherwise, but the way this is being portrayed isn’t accurate.”

The reality star explained, “Do you think wanting ‘Hot girls never die’ on my mausoleum is the result of a sad conversation?” she wrote with a laughing emoji. “I appreciate helping to share my story but I would love for the headlines to be indicative of what really happened.”

Instagram

During the podcast, she recalled John calling her, insisting, “I just want to make sure you are going to be in our group family mausoleum.”

She went on, “I said, ‘I have kids, so where are they going to go?’”

Teddi continued, “He said, ‘Well, there is going to be the Top 5 and then we are going to have little areas around it and then that’s where everyone is going to get buried.’ I go, ‘Do I need to make this commitment right now?’ And he said, ‘Well, you are doing your will right now, so you might as well put it in there.’”

She said of the family burial space in Indiana, “I think I agreed to be in the mausoleum… the kids will be right behind me.”

Teddi joked that she started “making demands,” recalling a funny quote someone told her: “Hot girls never die.”

When she heard the line, she “laughed so hard I cried,” and declared, “That’s going on my tombstone!”

Teddi has been fighting melanoma for years. In February, she revealed doctors had found multiple tumors on her brain. Since then, doctors have found more brain tumors as well as lung tumors, and she has been undergoing surgeries, radiation, and other treatments.

Earlier this month, Teddi shared on Instagram Stories she had received a stage 4 diagnosis.