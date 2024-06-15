Céline Dion Breaks Silence on Presenting Grammy to Taylor Swift: 'Very, Very Nervous'

Getty Images

Céline Dion is confessing she was "very, very nervous" when presenting a Grammy to Taylor Swift in February.

In a People magazine exclusive, Dion — who has recently spoken about her challenges with stiff-person syndrome — now says giving Taylor her fourth Album of the Year Award was a big honor, but nerve-racking.

"It was going to be my first time [back at the Grammys], and I didn't want to feel wobbly. I was going to be very, very nervous and happy at the same time."

She was covering a deeper fear than simple stage nerves — due to her condition, overstimulation can cause a "crisis episode" of her disease.

"The applause," she says, saying it made her wonder, "Am I going to have a shock by seeing [the audience]?' I didn't want anything bad to happen."

Instead, the applause nurtured her soul, with Dion saying, "When I felt that love, I had no doubt that [this is what] I miss and what I want."