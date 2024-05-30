Gypsy Rose Blanchard on Getting Kim Kardashian’s Advice About Haters (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Gypsy Rose Blanchard chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about her new docuseries that follows her as she reinvents herself and navigates love, loss… and plastic surgery!

She gets candid about her split with husband Ryan Anderson and rekindling with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. Gypsy also talks about meeting with Kim Kardashian to discuss prison reform and says if anyone could give her advice on dealing with haters, it’s Kim!

Talking about her love life, Mona told her, “I thought we were going to see you in your single girl era, no?”

Gypsy laughed and replied, “Well, you know, the heart wants what the heart wants.”

Blanchard got back together with Ken, a former prison pen pal, after dumping her husband Ryan just months after her December release from prison.

Mona wondered, “What has the last five months been like for you?”

She replied, “A roller coaster ride. Lots of ups and downs. A lot has changed. I’m blonde! Gosh, it’s been so many changes, it’s kind of been giving me whiplash. Obviously, I got a nose job. My teeth are better-looking, obviously. I'm blonde. I have a boyfriend and not a husband. I’m living with my parents.”

"This is your glow-up era, would you say?" Mona asked.

Blanchard said, “It is. You never know when that moment to kind of reinvent yourself is going to be, so figured better late than never, right?”

Opening up about leaving her husband, she said, “Ryan and I had been in a relationship for three years while I was in prison, and I got out and I was in a marriage.”

She went on, “I had never lived with a man before, and so with the transition of prison to living with a partner and not knowing how to navigate that was complicated, and so people are going to see in the show what kind of led to the ultimate decision for me to want a divorce, and also reconnecting with Ken.”

Gypsy also reflected on the scrutiny she and Ryan had faced from online haters and if that affected their relationship.

“Some comments hit a little bit harder than others,” she said. “And I feel there's a need to want to defend. You want to defend your partner, you want to defend yourself. Then there comes a time when you have to block it out of your mind and realize you can't do that.”

Someone who has helped her realize that is Kim Kardashian.

She said of meeting the reality star, “It was a wonderful honor to get to meet Kim and sit down and talk about prison reform. I know that prison reform is something that’s really close to her heart, and for me, I’ve been on that end of the fence, so I know what that’s like and so I have a lot of opinions on what I think could be beneficial to change in the justice system going forward. So, it was really good to meet up with her and kind of open up about that.”

Mona asked, “Does she help how to navigate how to deal with haters?”

Gypsy said, “I think if anyone had any advice, it was probably Kim about that.”

Mona went on, “Do you worry about inviting people into your relationship? For example, we talked about you reconnecting with Ken. What do you think about people saying that maybe led to your divorce?”

Blanchard replied, “I think that the opinions of others doesn’t affect the quality of the relationship. I think if you have a good mindset and good communication, you can navigate the scrutiny of social media and the general media on a relationship, but it takes a lot of work. You have to constantly check in with each other and be like, ‘Are you okay? I’ve seen this comment, I’ve seen this post. Are you okay?’ It’s about caring enough about the other person to feel compassion for them and check in on them.”

Gypsy is enjoying her newfound freedom after serving nearly nine years in prison for plotting the murder of her mom, who allegedly abused her for years. The shocking true crime story was chronicled in her first Lifetime docuseries "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard."

And she considers "Life after Lockup" a continuation of the series.

Mona asked if things are different now, in 2024, and Gypsy explained, “Yes, a lot has changed. Everything from the way people listen to music, the way they watch TV. Even the cars are different. So, I come out and everything is sort of this semi-futurist world that I've seen in movies that I'm stepping into for the first time. It’s literally like a ‘Back to the Future’ movie.”

While Gypsy’s case has gotten a lot of attention, she has stated she’s not a celebrity, but a trauma survivor.

Blanchard explained further, “I get so many comments and messages constantly saying, ‘You're just out there for fame.’ That couldn't be further from the truth. I was still sitting in prison when I was being talked about all over the Internet. I had no control over that. So, I was the last person to know that I was well-known in the public eye.”

She continued, “I went shoe shopping the day of my release, and there was a man snapping photos of me outside the shoe store and [yelling] ‘Gypsy! Gypsy! Look at the camera!’ I’m like, ‘Who is this person and why does he know my name?’ I got freaked out by it. So, I was, like, the last person to know about this pseudo-celebrity title. And so, I didn’t put that on myself, everybody else did, and then they want to throw hate at me because they’re like, ‘Why are we glorifying this person?’ Well, you’re the one that did it. I wanted to make a point that I’ve never called myself a celebrity. I am a trauma survivor and I’m unfortunately in the public eye because my story was unique and caught the public’s attention. But if I could have it my way, I wouldn’t have ever gone through any abuse to even be labeled that.”

Mona inquired, “What made you want to make so many changes at once?”

She said, “Honestly, just to put as much distance between the old Gypsy and the new Gypsy as possible... I want to grow and be a better version of myself, and a lot of that is internal but some is external.”

Mona asked, “Do blondes have more fun?

Gypsy told her, “Yes! It gave me a boost of self-confidence. I love it.”

As for what's next, Gypsy shared, "Honestly, for what’s next, who knows! I didn’t expect to be at this point. If somebody would have told me five months ago I would be at where I am today with everything that’s happened, I would have been like, 'You’re lying.' So, who knows!"

She did say she'd still love to meet Joey King, who portrayed her in "The Act."

Gypsy said, "I think it would be really awesome if she and I could just even have coffee together, because it’s like, she played me and so, you know, I DM'ed her before. We had a nice little exchange. But when she was taking on me as a role, we didn’t get a chance to meet each other. So, I think she would be probably surprised that I’m a little different. I’m a little bit more put together in my interviews and then off camera I’m like a goofball, and so I think that would be kind of fun to see the other side of me."