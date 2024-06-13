Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She’s ‘Kissed More Girls Than I Have Guys’

Getty Images

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, is opening up about her sexuality and kissing other women in prison.

In a recent episode of “Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up,” she shares, “A big part of womanhood is learning to become comfortable with their sexuality, and for years I wasn’t.”

Blanchard explained, “For a long time, I questioned my own sexuality because [when] I was a teenager or a pre-teen, I felt like I was attracted to girls, and I got to experiment with that in prison. I think I’ve kissed more girls than I have guys.”

During her prison stint, Gypsy received over 250 love letters from male suitors, but one from Ryan Anderson, a Louisiana special ed teacher, stuck out.

They began corresponding, and got married in July 2022. The couple called it quits in March, however, just three months after her release.

She opened up about the split with “Extra’s” Mona Kosa Abdi in May, saying, “Ryan and I had been in a relationship for three years while I was in prison, and I got out and I was in a marriage.”

Gypsy went on, “I had never lived with a man before, and so with the transition of prison to living with a partner and not knowing how to navigate that was complicated, and so people are going to see in the show what kind of led to the ultimate decision for me to want a divorce.”

After her relationship with Ryan, Blanchard got back together with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, another former prison pen pal.

Blanchard told Kosar Abdi, “Well, you know, the heart wants what the heart wants” and described the past several months as a “roller coaster.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert also spoke with Ryan, who said he was “blindsided" and is still "in shell shock mode” over how fast things happened with their divorce and her rekindling things with Urker.

"Me and Gypsy, the love we have for each other hasn't changed," he said. "It's just a lot of things have taken place, but love was never our issue."

He added, “I’m still in processing, still reflecting and trying to piece things together... It's one of those where I'm just trying to pinpoint. There's really no one answer."

Ryan insisted, “We were married, everything was good, and all of a sudden, we’re no longer married and we don’t see each other.”

He described it like a “snowball” effect, explaining, “It just kept going and now it’s so big, you can’t stop it, and it's depressing."

Gypsy served more than eight years for her involvement in the murder of her mother. In 2015, Gypsy’s then boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard to death. It was a crime plotted by Gypsy after years of abuse at the hands of her mother, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.