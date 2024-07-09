YouTube

Blanchard announced the news on Instagram, revealing she is expecting a child with boyfriend Ken Urker.

Gypsy, who was previously engaged to Ken, wrote in the caption, “We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025.”

She included a collage of pics with Ken, including him cradling her baby bump, the couple holding up a tiny sweater, and photos of the pair with the baby’s sonogram images.

Blanchard also shared the news on YouTube, revealing she is 11 weeks pregnant.

“We’re both very excited," Gypsy said. "This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected, but we are excited to take on this journey of parenthood.”

She said she's already "experienced the symptoms."

Blanchard shared, "When I first learned that I was pregnant, the first thing that I noticed was the cravings. I craved orange juice. Orange juice wasn’t something I craved on a daily basis before… That was one thing. Then the hunger, the insatiable hunger to just eat everything, so I really just went on a bend and started eating everything."

She went on, “Then of course I missed my period,” adding, “I didn’t think anything of it because I had seen my OBGYN and I had [been] tested by fertility and she’s like, 'We’re probably going to have to put you on fertility meds or at least something to make you ovulate because you aren’t ovulating on the regular…' So, when I missed my period, I thought I was just having issue with ovulation.”

Ken suggested a pregnancy test, and, “It turned out positive and everything just made sense.”

Sharing her journey, Gypsy said she had experienced mood swings and fatigue, but not much morning sickness. "Pregnancy has been a breeze as far as symptoms," Gypsy said.

As for her little one, the celebrity said, "The baby looks healthy, happy… It still is going to be a long journey ahead, but I’m up for it."

Addressing possible haters, she said, "I know that there are people who feel that I am not ready to be a mother. I don’t know if anyone is ready to be a mother," adding, "All that matters is making sure that I am healthy, the baby is healthy, my relationship with Ken is healthy, and we are moving forward in a positive way., she said.

This is a new chapter for Blanchard after more than eight years in prison for her involvement in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Gypsy said in her YouTube announcement that she hopes to be "all of the things I wanted in a mother."

"It is an amazing feeling when your whole world shifts and suddenly it is not about you. It’s not about anything but the tiny little life inside of you that you are in charge of protecting, and that little tiny life is a baby, a little tiny human that is yours, that you have to make sure you protect, you love, you take care of," she said. Getting emotional, Gypsy continued, "And all the things I wished I could have had when I was little."

Blanchard continued, "I just want to be a good mother to my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn’t."

As for Ken, she said, "Whatever drama gets thrown at us on social media, we're going to stick together. We're not breaking because we are a family now. And as unconventional as this relationship and this child may have came from, I couldn't be happier. And this is a blessing."

She explained, "I found my freedom in a way that I never expected, and I'm okay with that. Everything that has ever happened to me in my life suddenly doesn't matter because it all led me to be who I am today. And it all led me to this moment, right here, right now. And that's a blessing to say that I made it. That's a success story."

Gypsy met Ken while she was in prison and they got engaged, but eventually split up. She went on to marry Ryan Anderson. They split in March after more than a year of marriage.