Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals the Results of Her Paternity Test

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who is pregnant with her first child, just shared the results of her paternity test.

Since the time she announced her pregnancy, Gypsy has maintained that her boyfriend Ken Urker is the father. Blanchard, however, is in the midst of a divorce from her husband Ryan Anderson.

She posted the test results on Instagram, confirming Urker is the baby’s father.

Gypsy wrote, "There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest. Here are the results showing Ken is the father. Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world. 💗”

People magazine reports Ryan could still end up on the child’s birth certificate. Citing Louisiana law, the magazine states, "If the mother is married to someone other than the biological father when the child was conceived or has been divorced for less than 300 days at the time of birth, the husband/ex-husband shall be the presumed father, unless paternity is established for the biological father."

The publication adds that Anderson will need to sign an affidavit stating that Urker is the father, in order for the correct name to go on the birth certificate. If Ryan doesn’t sign the document, Urker will need to file a motion and a DNA test will be required to have him added.

Gypsy met Ken while she was in prison and they got engaged, but eventually split up. She went on to marry Ryan, but they split in March after more than a year of marriage.

Amid their divorce, she reconnected with Ken, and told "Extra" in May, "We're very happy together. We have a long history together. We've always had a really close friendship that made for a great relationship, so we're in a good spot right now."

Blanchard and Urker announced her pregnancy in July, writing on Instagram, “We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025.”

She included a collage of pics with Ken, including him cradling her baby bump, the couple holding up a tiny sweater, and photos of the pair with the baby’s sonogram images.

Blanchard also shared the news on YouTube, sharing, “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected, but we are excited to take on this journey of parenthood.”