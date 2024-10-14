Instagram/Getty

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is sharing her best advice for Erik and Lyle Menendez, should the brothers be released from prison.

The Menendez brothers are serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after killing their parents in 1989. The men have alleged they were abused by their parents, and now L.A. DA George Gascon is reviewing their case and will decide on whether to proceed with a new trial or if a new sentence should be given.

A cameraman caught up with Blanchard, who was at LAX with her boyfriend Ken Urker.

Gypsy explained she wasn’t “educated” on the Menendez case, but said, “I am an advocate for abuse victims in general... I’m all about prison reform.”

She went on, “If their case is being reviewed, hopefully something can be done. Abuse victims need to be advocated for more.”

Upon hearing that Kim Kardashian is calling for their release, Gypsy said, “Kim is a wise woman. She makes good decisions… in her prison-reform era.”

Dishing out advice for the brothers if they are freed, she said, “It is very difficult to come out to a world that has changed so much… Reacclimating is a difficult thing, so I would say take their time and adjust properly and get therapy, because they will need it.”

The 33-year-old, who is expecting her first child with Ken, said, “I’m feeling really good.”

Gypsy was recently released from prison after serving more than eight years for her involvement in the murder of her mother. In 2015, Gypsy’s then boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard to death. It was a crime plotted by Gypsy after years of abuse at the hands of her mother, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

“Extra” spoke with Gypsy earlier this year about her own prison sentence, and she shared, “I was in prison for eight and a half years. I think my sentence was fair. I take it as a learning experience. I did something wrong. and I take accountability for that.”