Getty Images

Brittany Murphy tragically died in December 2009 at just 32 years old.

Murphy had reportedly been under the weather for days when she collapsed in the bathroom of her L.A. home. She was later declared dead at the hospital.

Despite an autopsy that ruled her death accidental, fans have continued to speculate about what happened. Conspiracy theories have been fueled by the fact that her husband Simon Monjack died in the same house months later at the age of 40.

Now, 15 years after Brittany died, the medical examiner who performed her autopsy is speaking with Us Weekly about her 2010 findings and why the actress’ death may have been preventable.

Dr. Lisa Scheinin, a retired L.A. County Deputy Medical Examiner, stands by her original report, which listed pneumonia, anemia and prescription drug intoxication as Brittany’s causes of death.

The original report described her illness as “acute pneumonia consistent with a community-acquired infection” and noted that she suffered from “hypochromic microcytic anemia,” which is typically caused by iron deficiency.

In the report it states, “Chronic anemia leads to a weakened state of health and would increase vulnerability to infection.”

The anemia was blamed, in part, on Brittany’s history of heavy periods. Scheinin believes her death could have been preventable if the anemia had been treated.

“All she needed was to have gone to a doctor, who would probably have sent her immediately for blood transfusions. Her hematocrit [red blood cell count] was practically so low at death it was incompatible with life. I’m surprised she lasted that long.”

It was noted that she had no alcohol or illegal drugs in her system.

The autopsy states, “Multiple medications were present in the blood with elevated level of hydrocodone, acetaminophen and chlorpheniramine. L-methamphetamine was also present,” adding, “L-methamphetamine is a component of some inhalers.”

It was also noted, “The elevated levels of these medications cannot be discounted, especially in her weakened state.”