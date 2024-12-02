Drew Taggart & Marianne Fonseca Spark Engagement Rumors

Backgrid

The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and his girlfriend Marianne Fonseca have people wondering if they are engaged.

On Sunday, the two were seen leaving celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, with the cameras zeroing in on her left ring finger, where she was sporting a diamond ring.

Drew and Marianne were joined at the dinner by his bandmate Alex Pall.

The couple have been dating for over a year.

In September of 2023, Drew gushed on Instagram, “I fell in love with this girl named Mari last spring which you probably know by now if you if you’ve been following this page for the last 6 months. A few weeks after we started hanging out i was in NYC in the studio and wrote this song called ‘Summertime Friends’ about the night we met. I had run into her at this party in LA (classic). We had known each other in passing for a couple years but never had a substantial conversation. She said hi to me at the bar where I was stuck making small talk with a couple I didn’t really know.”

He went on “She looked so beautiful, way out of my league, and in my memory, a foot taller than me. We stepped aside and ended up talking way too long and far too deeply for this type of party. She told me about her family, her ambitions, and that she didn’t believe true love existed. It was laughable how much we had in common. I remember thinking ‘how has it taking this long for us to talk?’ I think I knew then that we were supposed to be together. Luckily I had the courage to ask for her number at the end of the night and luckily she was feeling open minded.”

Before they found love, Drew was romantically linked to Selena Gomez, who is now dating Benny Blanco.

In January of 2023, Page Six has obtained photos of Selena and Drew together, on a bowling date at the Gutter in NYC.

An eyewitness told the outlet that Selena and Drew were “making out” during the low-key date.