Celebrity News April 05, 2021
Drew Taggart & Chantel Jeffries Split
The Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart and his model girlfriend Chantel Jeffries have called it quits after a year of dating.
Taggart’s rep confirmed the split, telling Us Weekly, “They broke up a month ago. It was an amicable breakup, and they remain friends.”
The split comes only three months after Drew and Chantel were seen enjoying a holiday vacation in Mexico.
Over the summer, Chantel made it Instagram official with a kissing pic and the emoji, "🥺."
The photo was taken at a VIP dinner that honored the Chainsmokers.
Chantel and Drew first sparked romance rumors over Super Bowl weekend in 2020.