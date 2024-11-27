Joey Graziadei on 'Crazy' ‘DWTS’ Win, Moving to L.A. & Wedding Plans! (Exclusive)

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert right after their “Dancing with the Stars” Season 33 win!

Joey said he was “speechless” after taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, saying, “It's crazy. It hasn't even sunk in yet. I mean, it's heavy, so it's sinking a little bit, but it's crazy.”

Praising his dance partner, Graziadei laughed, saying, “She gave me the ability to move those hips and take off some shirts, and I appreciate it.”

Jenna gushed over Joey, sharing, “I am so proud of him. This is an absolute dream come true. He is a dream partner.”

She went on, “This show is all about someone with no dance experience coming in, putting their whole heart into it, and look what he's been able to accomplish. I wouldn't have been able to do this with anybody else, so I'm just so beyond grateful that I got to experience these three months with him.”

Joey said his fiancée Kelsey Anderson was there to cheer him on, too, sharing, “She's been amazing the whole time. She came and found me in the back after the freestyle just to give me a hug and tell me how proud of me she was, regardless of what happens. It’s those little things that I will never forget, just because she wants to see me be happy and knows how much I put into this and how much we did, so I love her and I appreciate her every day.”

The couple is now moving to L.A. and starting to figure out wedding details!