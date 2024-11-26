Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson Win ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 33

Eric McCandless/Disney

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson took home the Mirrorball Trophy for “Dancing with the Stars" Season 33 on Tuesday night!

Joey and Jenna beat out Ilona Maher and Alan Berstein, who came in second place. Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong took third, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold were fourth, and Danny Amendola and Witney Carson got fifth.

When host Alfonso Ribeiro asked what win meant to Joey, he said, “It means everything. This whole experience has been unbelievable. Honestly, everyone from the beginning, Ilona, you have an amazing this season. I love you, all the finalists in it, the judges — thank you for bearing with us. I tried my best, I promise!"

For their last performance, Joey and Jenna performed a Freestyle to “Canned Heat” by District 78 featuring Jake Simpson. Their dance incorporated his love of tennis.

In a video package, he explained to the cameras, “Before ‘The Bachelor'... and I was just a normal guy living in Hawaii, teaching tennis, and it's the thing that makes me feel the most like myself. I never was good enough to go Wimbledon. This is my chance to have my moment."

Their performance earned them a 29/30.

Judge Derek Hough raved, “You were a true leading man. You were show stopping, [a] show stopper this whole season. That just was a perfect moment as well.”

Earlier in the evening, Joey and Jenna performed the Cha Cha Cha to Justin Timberlake’s “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!”

Graziadei powered through his nerves to earn a 30/30 for the performance.

Judge Bruno Tonioli commented, “It was really like a sparkling jewel of a cha cha cha polished to perfection!"