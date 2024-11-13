Joey Graziadei on Celebrating 1 Year with Kelsey Anderson & Her 'DWTS' Support (Exclusive)

Instagram

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson chatted with “Extra” after the 500th episode of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Jenna shared, “It was amazing even just to see past pros, celebrities, my partner that I won with was here Adam Rippon. It was very, very emotional and brought back a lot of, like, flashbacks, but it's also awesome that we're in the present moment competing in the quarterfinals now. Making it to the semi-finals, it's just, it's so beautiful.”

Joey also dished on celebrating a personal milestone: his one-year anniversary with Kelsey Anderson!

“I'm stoked,” he shared, adding, “I always knew we would be here, but it's really nice to be able to see where we've come from, how [‘The Bachelor’] has gotten us together, but then also what we've built since that time.”

He said of Kelsey cheering him on at “DWTS,” “I'm sure it's not everyone's dream to celebrate their anniversary by sitting in a live crowd and to watch me dance on live TV, but that's what we had and the support I've continued to get from her through this has been everything. We’ll make sure we do something special tonight, but I'm so grateful to be a part of all the celebrations but, yeah, I'm a little biased — that one's my favorite.”

Joey went on, “We work crazy hours with this show… and the understanding is what I appreciate most because it's not easy. I'm sure she would love for me to be able to be available as much as I can, but she understands that this is something that we've really put a lot of time into, and the reason she's our biggest supporter is because she just keeps doing it week after week and being there for me and being there for us, and I love that.”

Joey also dished on their contemporary dance to Hozier’s “Work Song,” saying, “We were so excited for contemporary. It was one that I was looking forward to… She's like, ‘When we do this, we want to do this full force.’”

He called Jenna’s choreography “unbelievable,” adding, “She gave me so much confidence to really sink into that dance and we loved it… That was my favorite dance we've done so far.”

As for their rumba to Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather,” Joye said, “I don't even know what happened in that rumba. I slid at the end. That was not even part of it. That was that was not part of our plan.”

They are both looking ahead to the finale, as Jenna shared, “I would love to be in a finale. I would absolutely love to have a Mirrorball. I think it's been seven years since I last won — it's been a long time. I would love that, so we'll see… I just want to get to that finale. That's the goal.”

Joey added, “Yeah that's always been our goal. We want to get to that finale.”