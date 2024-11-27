Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko Reveal They’re Spending Thanksgiving Together (Exclusive)

ABC

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko brought the heat back to the ballroom as they reunited on the “Dancing with the Stars” Season 33 finale!

They spoke to “Extra” about their “crazy chemistry” amid rumors of a rekindled romance.



Gleb said, “Listen, we do have a crazy chemistry, and being in the ballroom after five weeks having a break — it was amazing. Joey [Graziadei] and Jenna [Johnson], congratulations to them, they were incredible tonight and everyone else, and we killed the rumba.”

Brooks smiled, saying, “We definitely won other things out of it other than the Mirrorball.

Talking about their chemistry, Savchenko said, “You can't deny it — it's a fact.” Nader added, “It's there, yeah, that's for sure.”

Gleb went on, “Listen, we're just having fun, we're living life, we're doing us, and we're just having a lot of fun.”

The duo also revealed that Gleb will be spending Thanksgiving at Brooks’ house! “I am hosting at my house, and all my sisters are going to be there. No one's cooking, Raising Cane’s — this isn't an ad — but they will be involved. I'm ordering everything. I'm not cooking anything.”