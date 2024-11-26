Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko Pack On PDA Amid Rekindled Romance Rumors

Getty Images

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko were looking cozy on the “Dancing with the Stars” set!

The model and dance pro sparked romance rumors after they were paired together this season, but then seemingly broke up after they were eliminated.

Now, their chemistry is on full display as they prepare for the “Dancing with the Stars” finale.

Host Julianne Hough shared a behind the scenes look at the celebs sitting together on the dance floor. Brooks clearly had her legs wrapped around Gleb as she looked over his shoulder.

Then, dance pro Emma Slater shared a loved-up TikTok video of the pair kissing as Gleb held Brooks close and she wrapped her legs around his waist. Emma asks in the video, “What is happening?” and jokes in the caption, “Just call me paparazzi.”

Ezra Sosa and Anna Delvey got in on the fun, too, sharing a video of themselves lip-syncing, “I mean, sure, a normal person probably would have let that go,” before panning to Brooks and Gleb packing on more PDA.

Last month, “Extra” spoke with Brooks and Gleb after they danced a sexy, tongue-touching cha-cha on Hair Metal Night.

They addressed all the romance buzz, saying they were “hanging out” and “having a blast.”

All the chatter about their relationship wasn’t bothering them. Brooks commented, “We love it all, it’s all a blessing, and we’re having a lot of fun. I do like that this week we proved to people that I can actually dance because that was a big thing with everybody. ‘Okay, she’s distracted, she’s in this showmance, she likes Gleb too much.’ It was all background noise to us when we got on the dance floor.”

Brooks also dished on being spotted with Gleb at a tattoo parlor, playing coy about what ink she got.

She teased, “I’d have to kill you! It’s our secret tattoo, and it’s like people have secret handshakes — we have a secret tattoo now.”

Brooks and Gleb first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted kissing in a behind-the-scenes ballroom video.

After the video went viral, Brooks spoke to "Extra's" Terri Seymour, clarifying, “We’re a dance couple for now. We’re not in a relationship.”

She added, “I have so many mixed feelings about it. I’m newly single, so we’re having a really nice time.”