Getty Images

Months after his NFL retirement, Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce are growing their family!

On Friday, the couple announced that they are expecting their fourth child.

Kylie posted a pic of their three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, wearing “Big Sister” sweaters.

She wrote on Instagram, “I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!”

The news comes months after Kylie shut down pregnancy rumors.

In a video posted in July, she said, “I haven’t been pregnant since giving birth to Benny and she is almost a year and a half old.

“I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic. It really lights my fire,” Kylie went on.

Along with denying pregnancy reports, Kylie also revealed that she had a miscarriage before welcoming Wyatt.

She noted, “I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly… This is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting. Let the parents say it when they are good and ready.”