Kylie Kelce took to TikTok after her husband Jason Kelce and his brother Travis were dishing out relationship advice on their “New Heights” podcast.

A listener asked what to do if you are going through a dry spell with your wife, who isn’t “interested in sex whatsoever.”

Apparently, Kylie was not impressed by Jason’s answers.

Stitching together her reaction with a clip from “New Heights” she said on TikTok, “If I had to guess, based on my husband’s dumb-ass response to this question, I would say that he’s probably going to experience a spell of his wife saying she’s not interested.”

Kylie flashed a little smile at the end of the video.

In the caption, she wrote, “By now @New Heights 92%ers should know to take Jason’s advice with a grain of salt.”

During the podcast, Travis suggested, “Maybe just try to get some candles, get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic. Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame or something, get that thing going. Take her to a nice restaurant. These are all things that I would try and do just based off what I heard. That’s tough, man.”

Jason, who married wife Kylie in 2018, shared, “Start setting that thing up early,” joking, “Women, they’re weird. They don’t just always want to have sex. I don’t know why, they don’t operate on the same wavelength as us… Women like to be sought after.”

He went on to propose “wearing some really skin-tight pants,” adding, “Sometimes they just want to see the goods… I don’t know what you’ve been blessed with.”

Travis added acts of service might help, “Do some sh*t you know you are supposed to be doing, without her asking. Let her know, ‘Listen, baby, I’m trying.’”

Jason also suggested watching her celebrity crush on TV to get her “revved up.”

He had Travis laughing as he suggested, “Maybe she’s into The Rock (Dwayne Johnson). Just watch ‘Jumanji.’”