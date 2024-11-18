How Chad Michael Murray Got His 6-Pack Abs Ready for 'The Merry Gentlemen'! (Exclusive)

Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix

Chad Michael Murray is grabbing major attention for his six-pack abs and dance moves in his new Netflix rom-com “The Merry Gentlemen.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Chad and his co-star Britt Robertson about the movie, which is bringing some sizzle to this holiday season.

Britt plays a Broadway dancer who tries to save her parents’ small-town nightclub by staging an all-male, Christmas-themed revue, and she meets a guy with all the right moves in Chad.

Murray dished on going for it with the dancing, noting, “This was some of the most fun I've ever had making a movie." He added that it was an exercise in "being afraid to do something and then just going out there and putting the work in and doing it."

"It's not that I don't dance," Chad continued, "It's just that I have never danced professionally... Like, weddings... the shower... around the kitchen when the kids are like, 'Stop, Dad. Stop. What are you doing?' I love it... So, yeah, it was just one of those things, like, I didn’t want to let anybody down, so yeah, it was a lot of work.”

Britt praised Chad for his dedication to the role, saying, “I am, honestly, like the biggest supporter of Chad’s because it’s not easy to go full commitment… You have to trust the process that, like, there will be moments where you fall flat because it’s dance and it’s not your profession.”

Along with getting the dance moves down, Chad made sure his shirtless body was in tip-top shape too!

He said, “I try to make everything a game at the house and, you know, I involved the kids and the family as much as possible, so it ended up becoming, you know, a daily regimen and going into the garage and creating my little space, but my kids would train me. Like, they’d come in and my daughter, she’d sit up on the machine and she’d be like, ‘25 more, Daddy!’ And, you know, they count them out, so I’d go, ‘Hey, guys, what number am I on?’”

Chad and Britt also shared some of their favorite holiday traditions. Britt commented, “We have a Christmas parade. I love ornaments. I create an ornament every year that sort of symbolizes something important in that year. I love some mistletoe. I love to pick out my tree. I love to do all the Christmas decorating.”

Chad noted that his Christmas traditions have “changed” over the years, due to his kids. He dished, “Every Christmas Eve, we bake cookies for the kids and they decorate them and they make them and they choose which ones they want to give to Santa.”