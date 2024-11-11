Britney Spears & Son Jayden Reunite in L.A. (Report)

Instagram

Britney Spears and her son Jayden, 18, have reportedly reunited.

A source told People magazine that the two have been bonding at her home in Los Angeles after he moved back to the city.

The insider said, “Spending time together has made her happy.”

TMZ reports Britney and Jayden have seen each other several times but left her ex, his father Kevin Federline, out of the loop.

Kevin’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told the outlet, “If there has been a reconciliation, it’s news to Kevin."

According to Kaplan, Kevin and Jayden speak regularly, but there was never any talk of visiting Britney.

Last year, Britney “consented” to Jayden and his older brother Sean Preston’s move to Hawaii with Kevin.

At the time, Kaplan told People magazine, “It’s an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope.”