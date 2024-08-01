Getty Images

We’re one step closer to getting a Britney Spears biopic!

The Ankler reports that Universal Pictures has nabbed the rights for Britney’s best-selling memoir “The Woman in Me.”

According to the outlet, Jon M. Chu, who has directed “Wicked” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” is attached to direct.

A source claimed that Universal bought the rights for at least $10 million.

Months ago, production companies for Margot Robbie, Reese Witherspoon and Brad Pitt were rumored to be bidding in “the mid-eight figures” for the rights to the book, which sold over two million copies.

Margot and her LuckyChap producing partner Josey McNamara shot down the rumor that they were chasing the screen rights to the memoir.

Josey told “Extra’s” Terri Seymour in November, “Sadly, no. Sadly, no. She’s got an amazing story. I’m sure she’ll find the right people. We’re not chasing it.”

Margot added, “Everybody said it tonight, and we were like, ‘What is going on?’”

In the memoir, Spears drops bombshells about her three-year relationship with Justin Timberlake, her abortion, her fling with Colin Farrell, and her decision to shave her head.

Over a year ago, Spears revealed that she went through "a lot of therapy" to be able to write the memoir.