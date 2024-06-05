Getty Images

Last week, Britney Spears reportedly caught up with her ex-fiancé Jason Trawick.

According to TMZ, Britney and her brother Bryan reached out to Jason, who now lives in Las Vegas.

A source told the outlet that Britney, Bryan and Jason hung out at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The insider noted that Britney and Jason have been cordial since their breakup in 2013.

While they reunited in Las Vegas, there was nothing romantic between Spears and Trawick, who were together from four years.

Britney didn’t document the meetup, but she did post a video of her spa session with Bryan.

In the video, she said, “Hey, brother, we're in Vegas, and we're going to the spa and we're lost!"

Spears described the spa as “Disneyland for adults.”

Last year, Jason discussed their split on Kevin Connelly’s podcast. He shared, “It wasn't easy. It wasn't one of those breakups where… you still saw each other. It was a final. It was a breakup. The hardest part was the kids. I'd known them since Preston was born and Jayden was basically a newborn. That was really hard on me — not seeing them … They were 7 and 8 when I left."

Trawick also shared his take on Spears’ conservatorship, which was terminated in 2021 after 13 years.

He commented, “Listen, did she need a conservatorship when I was there? Yes. I'll be the first to say it. I think she needed some guidance.”

At one point in their relationship, Jason was Britney’s co-conservator. He noted, “She asked me to be conservator… It was going to be me and [Jamie].”

According to Jason, his role as co-conservator “took a toll” on their relationship.

They got engaged in 2011, but called it off two years later.

Despite the split, Jason was happy about the termination of the conservatorship. He said he felt that Britney would get “the opportunity to show the world" what she could do without one. He added, “If she fails, then she fails. [But] I want her to prove [naysayers] wrong.”

Their relationship began as a friendship first after the talent agent started repping her.

He said, “We were best friends, basically. She trusted me. She felt close with me.”

Things turned romantic after a night in Las Vegas together.