Was Britney Spears Secretly Married and Divorced Years Ago?

Getty Images

A new podcast is shedding light on Britney Spears’ love life and the possibility she was secretly married and divorced years ago.

“Toxic: The Britney Spears Story” co-hosts Tess Barker and Babs Gray say they found a $9,150 payment from October 2012 earmarked for “consultation [on] dissolution of marriage.”

The payment was found in an accounting report connected to her conservatorship and is listed under “conservatee’s legal fees,” and the funds were sent to a Beverly Hills lawyer.

The podcast asked estate specialist Austin Bertrand, who has not worked with Spears, to give his take on the finding.

He explained, “My assumption would be that those were legal services that were rendered directly for [Spears’] benefit and nobody else’s,” adding, “‘Dissolution of marriage’ only means one thing, which is divorce.”

If she was married, it was most likely to Jason Trawick.

Britney began dating Trawick in 2009 and he proposed in 2011. According to Page Six, Jason acted as Britney’s co-conservator alongside her father Jamie Spears from April 2012 until they announced their split in January 2013. So far, Britney and Jason have not publicly commented on the story.

Getty Images

Spears was previously married to her childhood friend Jason Alexander for a few days in January 2004, and was later wed to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007.