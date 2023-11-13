Britney Spears’ Memoir Rights Reportedly Attract Brad Pitt & Reese Witherspoon

Getty Images

Britney Spears’ memoir “The Woman in Me” sold over a million copies, and now it looks like it could be adapted into a movie!

The Ankler reports that the production companies for Margot Robbie, Reese Witherspoon and Brad Pitt are rumored to bid in “the mid-eight figures” for the rights to the book.

Despite some reports, Shonda Rhimes’ production company Shondaland “is not pursuing this project,” according to Page Six.

It looks like the film adaptation is “only beginning to take shape.”

A source claimed that Britney recently rescheduled a meeting with a top producer “last-minute” since she “didn’t feel up to it.”

Another insider noted that Spears is “overwhelmed by the response” of her book and her team wants to “hold off on making any major decisions about where the rights end up until she has time to catch her breath.”

Spears, Pitt, Witherspoon and Robbie have not commented on the reports.