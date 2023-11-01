Ariana Madix on Relating to ‘Resilient’ Britney Spears & Wanting to Be Friends (Exclusive)

ABC/Getty

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashko came in second on “Dancing with the Stars" on the Halloween-themed "Monster Night."

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Ariana afterward, who said, “It’s my favorite holiday. I just love all the blood and guts and stuff.”

Sharing what she is learning from the experience, Madix said, “I’m learning I am capable of more than I thought.”

She’s also been learning about Britney Spears, listening to the audiobook of the popstar’s new memoir “The Woman in Me,” which is read by Michelle Williams.

“I love Britney so much,” Ariana said. “And there's an excerpt where she was talking about the head-shaving situation, and I was crying listening to her talk about it. It was so moving. And I can completely relate to everything she was saying about it, just the F-U of it all.”

Next week, Ariana will be dancing to Britney’s "I’m a Slave 4 U" as part of "Music Video Week."

“I just think she's so strong and so resilient. God, I just have to do her justice next week because that is my girl.”