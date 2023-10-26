Justin Timberlake’s Subtle Response to Britney Spears Book Backlash

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Britney Spears revealed her highly anticipated memoir “The Woman in Me.”

Spears’ ex Justin Timberlake is a hot topic in her memoir, in which she discusses their failed three-year relationship.

Timberlake has not commented on Spears’ memoir, but he did disable comments on his Instagram.

A source told Page Six that Timberlake turned off the comments, due to “hateful, disgusting things people were saying.”

In the book, Spears claimed that she got an abortion while dating Timberlake, who “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy.”

"If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,” Britney added. “To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

Spears also accused Timberlake of cheating on her. She admitted to cheating on him with Wade Robson.

While Timberlake hasn’t publicly commented, a source told Us Weekly, “Justin will always be supportive of Britney and all of her endeavors, but he’s trying to distance himself from her upcoming book. It’s not something he’s focusing too much on in terms of anything she might discuss when it comes to their former relationship.”