Getty Images

It looks like Sam Asghari has moved on from Britney Spears!

In video obtained by TMZ, Asghari was seen getting touchy-feely with a mystery blonde, smacking her butt during a park outing in West Hollywood.

As they were leaving the park, Sam put his hand behind the woman’s back as they walked with his Doberman Porsha.

Porsha was a gift from Britney after they got engaged in 2021. As part of the divorce settlement earlier this year, Sam was given full custody of the dog.

A source told the outlet that Sam and the mystery woman didn’t engage in any other forms of PDA.

Sam recently insisted that he was looking to date after calling it quits with Britney.

He told Us Weekly in July, “Right now, I’m dating a very high-maintenance girl and, you know, I have to get her nails done and take her to the dog park and feed her good food and get her really nice treats. That is what I’m focused on at the moment. And [a] career is something that’s going to require 100 percent of your time, and I’m really putting all that effort and putting all of my mindset towards acting… [and] producing career.”

“It deserves that type of work ethic, and watching my sisters do such an amazing thing at pursuing their dreams makes me inspired. Watching them work 100 percent makes me realize it’s going to take 100-and-something percent to reach my goals,” Asghari went on. “My goals are always the opposite of my personality. That’s gonna require a lot of time, so I’m not really focusing on [dating] at the moment.”