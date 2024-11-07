ABC/Getty

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel got emotional while discussing Donald Trump’s win in the monologue on his nightly show.

Tearing up, he said, “It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hardworking immigrants who make this country go, for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech. It was a terrible night for poor people, for the middle class, for seniors who rely on Social Security, for our allies in Ukraine, for NATO, and democracy, and decency. And it was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him. And guess what? It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him, too. You just don’t realize it yet.”

He sarcastically added, “It was a really good night for Putin and for polio and for lovable billionaires like Elon Musk, and the bros up in Silicon Valley, and all the wriggling brain worms who sold what was left of their souls to bow down to Donald Trump.”

Jimmy disapproved of electing Trump instead of former prosecutor VP Kamala Harris to be the POTUS. He said, “More than half of this country voted for the criminal who is planning to pardon himself for his crimes. I guess this election wasn’t rigged.”

Referring to widespread, consistently debunked claims that President Biden’s 2020 defeat of Trump was rigged, he joked, “Isn’t it remarkable that this time, the fix wasn’t in? Last time the Democrats cheated, this time we chose not to, I guess? I don’t know. Now, this Donald Trump, he’s like the Emperor from ‘Star Wars.’ He’s old, he’s evil, and he keeps coming back with no reasonable explanation whatsoever.”

Jimmy kept it real about the election results, saying, “You know what, I’m going to say something that Trump would never say unless it favored him: the people voted, and this is the choice we made. In January, Donald Trump becomes president, and that’s that — he won. Doesn’t mean we give up, but it also doesn’t mean we storm the Capitol because we don’t like the result.”

Kimmel said he is trying to stay optimistic in spite of the results, explaining, “We’ve been through this once before, and yes, this time, it is probably going to be worse, maybe a lot worse. But I also think that maybe we will look back and realize that in the long run, this is what we needed to wake us up. Maybe the people who care so much about him need to find out how little he cares about them. All the promises he makes about stopping wars and imposing tariffs, how he’s going to crush inflation and cut taxes — now he has to do this stuff, and I hope he does. I really do.”

He went on, “I hope his next unpredictable act is to reach across the aisle and do something positive. The bar is low. He has an opportunity to win us over. Maybe this time, he’ll shock us and actually do some productive things. He won’t, probably, but he could. Or maybe the only good part of all this is he can’t run again in 2028. Maybe next time, the Republicans will nominate an orangutan for President. Why not at least make it fun?”