Donald Trump Elected as 47th President of the United States

Donald Trump has won the presidential election, defeating VP Kamala Harris.

Trump is returning to the White House as the 47th president after four years away.

The 78-year-old made history, becoming just the second president ever to serve a term, lose re-election, and return to serve one more term; Grover Cleveland accomplished the feat in the late 1800s.

He reacted to the news at a campaign party in Palm Beach, telling the crowd, “I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president. This was a movement like no one has ever seen before. Frankly, I believe this was the greatest political movement of all time.”

Trump added, “Now it is going to reach a new level of importance. Because we are going to help our country heal.”

In the days leading up to the vote, and as early and by by-mail voting continue across the nation, celebs were lining up to make their voices heard and to encourage their fans to vote for either former President Donald Trump or for sitting VP Kamala Harris.

For Trump, perhaps his highest-profile supporter is world's richest man, Elon Musk, who has thrown the weight of his social media platform X behind Trump-Vance. Musk has made campaign appearances for Trump, and is expected to play a role in any future Trump administration.

Joe Rogan told his podcast listeners that Elon convinced him to vote for Trump.

Other stars standing with Trump include Zachary Levi, Brett Favre, Danica Patrick, Dr. Phil, Hulk Hogan, Mel Gibson, Kanye West, Dennis and Randy Quaid, Jon Voight, Jake Paul, Harrison Butker, Brittany Mahomes, Kelsey Grammer, Kid Rock, Drea de Matteo, Tony Hinchcliffe, Amber Rose, Paula Deen, John Schneider, Roseanne Barr, Lil Wayne, DaBaby, Russell Brand, Kodak Black, Victoria Jackson, and Jason Aldean.