Hollywood Reacts to Donald Trump’s Presidential Win

Donald Trump won the presidential election Tuesday, beating VP Kamala Harris.

The 78-year-old made history, becoming just the second president ever to serve a term, lose re-election, and return to serve one more term; Grover Cleveland accomplished the feat in the late 1800s.

After the news broke, Hollywood took to social media with mixed reactions.

Supporter Elon Musk wrote on X, "The people of America gave @realDonaldTrump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight."

Christina Applegate was upset, writing on X, "Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why? And if you disagree, please unfollow me."

She added, “Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years because this is sick.”

Mark Cuban shared on X, "Congrats @realDonaldTrump. You won fair and square. Congrats to @elonmusk as well. #Godspeed."

Lili Reinhart tweeted, "I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser. My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry."

Rob Schneider posted, "THERE WILL BE NO LATE NIGHT BALLOT DROP THIS YEAR… THE AMERICAN PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN. THIS IS A LANDSLIDE VICTORY AND A MANDATE FOR OUR 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES DONALD J TRUMP."

Joe Rogan tweeted, "WHOLE. LEE. S--T."

Sophie Bush posted, "Great job giving the MAGA gang more power, America. Wonder how many folks are seeing this and STILL saying ‘But but but at least he’s not a Black woman!’ in the privacy of their homes tonight. My heart is broken."

Andy Cohen called out Trump’s lack of trust for the election process when he lost in 2020 vs. now, writing on X, "So the election ISN’T rigged????"

Stephen King wrote, "There's a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT'S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy."

Comedian Michael Ian Black added some dark humor on X, writing, “Guys, let’s make it the best End of America ever!”

On Monday night, "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart wrapped up his special election night episode by encouraging viewers to remain hopeful — even if the race didn't go the way they had hoped.



He said, "We’re going to come out of this election and we’re going to make all kind of pronouncements about what this country is, and what this world is. And the truth is, we’re not really going to know sh*t. We’re going to make it seem like this is the finality of our civilization. We’re all going to have to wake up tomorrow morning and work like hell to move the world to the place that we prefer it to be." ⁠

⁠

Stewart continued, “This isn’t the end. I promise you. This is not the end, and we have to continue to fight and continue to work day in and out to create a better society for our children, for this world, for this country that we know is possible. It’s possible.”