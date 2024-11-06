Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, VP Kamala Harris publicly conceded to President-elect Donald Trump after losing to him in the 2024 presidential election.

Harris delivered her concession speech at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington, D.C.

She said, "Let me say, my heart is full today — full of gratitude for the trust that you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve. The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But hear me when I say: The light of America’s promise will always burn bright. As long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting."

"Look, I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it," Kamala added. "Over the 170 days of this campaign, we have been intentional about building community and building coalition, bringing people together from every walk of life, and background, united by love of country with enthusiasm and joy in our fight for America’s future.”

Despite losing, she emphasized, "We must accept the results of this election."

Stressing the principle of American democracy, Harris noted, “When we lose an election, we accept the results."

While she conceded, Kamala pointed out, "I will not concede the fight that fueled this campaign... the fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness, and the dignity of all people."

Kamala shared a message to the young people of America, saying, "Don't ever give up. Don't ever stop trying to make the world a better place. You have power... Do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands, this is a time to roll up our sleeves."

Harris closed her speech, encouraging people to have hope for the future. She said, "There’s an adage an historian once called a law of history, true of every society across the ages. The adage is: Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars. I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case. But here’s the thing, America, if it is, let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant, brilliant billion of stars, the light of optimism, of faith, of truth and service."

Before her speech, it was reported that Harris had called Trump to congratulate him on his win.

A senior aide to Harris told NBC News that Harris talked about the “importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans” during her call with Trump.

In a statement, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung confirmed the call, adding, “President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country.”