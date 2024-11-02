Kamala Harris Makes Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: 'Keep Calm-ala & Carry On-ala'

NBC

VP Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on "SNL" Saturday, the last show before Tuesday's election.

After making an unscheduled stop in NYC on Air Force 2, she appeared in the cold open opposite Maya Rudolph, who was in character as Harris. The two faced each other through an imaginary mirror.

The studio audience cheered for nearly 30 seconds before Harris could deliver her first line: "It's nice to see you, Kamala."

She went on to give "herself" a brief pep talk, saying, "I'm just here to remind you — you got this, because you can do something your opponent cannot do... you can open doors."

The line had a double meaning, both inspiration and as a dig against her opponent Donald Trump, who was seen struggling to open the door of a garbage truck this week.

When Rudoph's Kamala cackled at the joke, the real Kamala gamely asked, "I don't really laugh like that... do I?"

"A little bit," came the reply.

The two then delivered uplifting words, many a play on the word Kamala, from palm-ala to drama-la to stepmom-ala and rom-com-ala.

In the end, they declared, "Keep calm and carry on-ala!"

Then, the ladies circled around and delivered the iconic, "Live from New York, it's 'Saturday Night'!" line.

Watch the whole sketch:

Live from New York, it's Saturday night.pic.twitter.com/qQ2IJdqqFA @KamalaHarris