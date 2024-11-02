Trump vs. Harris: All the Celebrities Supporting Each Candidate!

Getty Images

One of the most consequential presidential elections in U.S history will be decided on — or around, depending on how close it is! — Tuesday, November 5.

In the days leading up to the vote, and as early and by by-mail voting continue across the nation, celebs are lining up to make their voices heard, and to encourage their fans to vote for either former President Donald Trump or for sitting VP Kamala Harris.

Harris has the edge on star power, attracting endorsements from AAA-listers including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Eminem, Bruce Springsteen, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Aniston, LeBron James, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, P!nk, Kerry Washington, Jon Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, Megan the Stallion, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, Marc Anthony, Barbra Streisand, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Lil Nas X, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cher and Madonna, who just flew back from Paris to vote for Harris.

Charlie XCX is so behind Harris she gladly lent her the "brat" stamp of approval, declaring on social media immediately after Harris announced she was running, "Kamala IS brat."

Others in the Kamala camp: Kelly Rowland, John Legend & Chrissy Teigen, Stevie Wonder, Lance Bass, James Taylor, Bon Iver, Lil Jon, Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, Patti LaBelle, the Chicks, Common, Bob Weir, Carole King, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, GloRilla, Maggie Rogers, Quavo, Mickey Guyton, Moby, Linda Ronstadt, Willie Nelson, Kesha and all the ladies of "The View."

Glenn Close, who recently campaigned for Kamala in the swing state of Arizona with Michael Ealy and Jessica Alba, did so in spite of having garnered an Oscar nomination for portraying Republican VP nominee J.D. Vance's grandma "Mamaw" in Ron Howard's 2020 film "Hillbilly Elegy," based on Vance's best-selling memoir of the same title.

But it was Swift's endorsement made the most waves several weeks ago. After she told her fans, "I'm voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," Trump suggested she would "probably pay a price" for being outspoken.

Several "Avengers" stars recently convened on a Zoom call to throw their support behind Harris: Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Don Cheadle and Paul Bettany.

Most recently, action star Harrison Ford released a to-camera plea on Saturday, stating, "When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms saying ‘For God's sake, don't do this again,’ you have to pay attention. They're telling us something important. I've got one vote, same as anyone else, and I'm going to use it to move forward. I'm going to vote for Kamala Harris."

Harris enjoys the unanimous support of Democratic political figures, from former President Jimmy Carter, who — at 100 years of age — reportedly had been holding on to life in order to early-vote for her in his home state of Georgia, to former President Clinton and Sec. Hillary Clinton, and former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama.

Monica Lewinsky chimed in on Saturday, asking people to vote and throwing in a parenthetic, "Preferably like i did for harris/walz."

More unusually, Harris has attracted support from across the aisle. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Nixon Republican, endorsed her last week, and she has been joined on the campaign trail by former Rep. Liz Cheney. Former Republican President George W. Bush's daughter Barbara Bush supports Kamala, as does former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, former. Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, and former Trump team members Omarosa Manigault Newman and Anthony Scaramucci.

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates have donated to her campaign.

As for Trump, perhaps his highest-profile supporter is world's richest man Elon Musk, who has thrown the weight of his social media platform X behind Trump-Vance. Musk has made campaign appearances for Trump, and is expected to play a role in any future Trump Administration.

Other stars standing with Trump include Zachary Levi, Brett Favre, Danica Patrick, Dr. Phil, Hulk Hogan, Mel Gibson, Kanye West, Dennis and Randy Quaid, Jon Voight, Jake Paul, Harrison Butker, Brittany Mahomes, Kelsey Grammer, Kid Rock, Drea de Matteo, Tony Hinchcliffe, Amber Rose, Paula Deen, John Schneider, Roseanne Barr, Lil Wayne, DaBaby, Russell Brand, Kodak Black, Victoria Jackson and Jason Aldean.

Moon-walk icon Dr. Buzz Aldrin warmly endorsed Trump just last week.

While Trump has attracted few, if any, high-profile Democrats, he does have the distinction of garnering the support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of slain Democratic icon Robert F. Kennedy. RFK Jr., who is married to "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Cheryl Hines, suspended his own campaign for president to stump for Trump.

Not every star makes their voting preference known — Dolly Parton has famously said she feels being political could alienate half her fans, while Kim Kardashian, who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and then worked closely with Trump on prison reform, has stayed mum this cycle.

Either candidate would make history in various ways!

Trump, 78, would become just the second president ever to serve a term, lose re-election, and return to serve one more term; Grover Cleveland accomplished the feat in the late 1800s.

Trump would also become the oldest person ever elected president, beating his former rival, sitting President Joe Biden.

Harris, who just turned 60, would, of course, become the first female president. She would also be the first woman of color, and the first person of South Asian heritage elected president.