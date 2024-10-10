Donald Trump Announces Daughter Tiffany Is Pregnant with First Child

Instagram

Donald Trump is going to be a grandfather again.

The former president, 78, announced that his daughter Tiffany, 30, is expecting her first child with husband Michael Boulos.

According to People magazine, he shared the news at the Detroit Economic Club as he praised Michael’s father Massad Boulos.

"He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy," Trump said. "And she's an exceptional young woman. And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice."

Tiffany’s spokesperson confirmed the pregnancy to People magazine.

While Trump has five kids, Tiffany is his only child with ex-wife Marla Maples.

People reports Tiffany and Michael – whose family owns a the multibillion-dollar Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria – started dating in 2018 after meeting at Lindsay Lohan’s club in Mykonos, Greece.

She revealed in January 2021, the same month as the insurrection, that Michael had popped the question at the White House.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" she wrote on Instagram.