Sarah Jessica Parker & Kristen Davis Tease Big ‘And Just Like That...’ Season 3 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker was honored Monday at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards, and her “And Just Like That...” co-stars were there to support her.

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with SJP and Kristin Davis — Carrie and Charlotte!

Sarah Jessica was recognized with the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy.

Kristin said she was happy to be there, saying, “I am here to support Sarah Jessica and the cause.”

When Adam joked it was date night for the co-stars, SJP commented, “We were together all day and we’ll be together all day tomorrow… We start our day and we end our day together…We were up at 4 today and we have to be up at about 3:30 tomorrow.”

Sarah Jessica and Kristin have been busy shooting “And Just Like That...” Season 3, which is “going well.”

Kristin teased, “It’s a big season.”

SJP noted, “I think we're shooting about seven months straight with no break.”

While the new season has a projected 2025 premiere date, SJP said, “We don't know the air date for real… We thought we did but we don't.”

SJP also reflected on her award, saying, “Very generous of them, but really I, first of all, I love the organization — I have forever. We share our neighborhood, and like so many New Yorkers, it's just sort of this institution that we understand is just simply good, you know, it's just an institution of good, so I'm thrilled, I'm touched to be here. But it, for me, it's really about honoring somebody else... [It] was my great desire to find somebody in the organization who's actually really deserving of being honored tonight, so that's why I'm here, really.”

She added, “On evenings like this, you know very well that it's the everyday machinery of the organization that's often overlooked and it's the people that are part of that machine that make it work or that are the most valuable assets, so if they were kind enough to invite me, I'd like to be kind enough to really pay attention to the people that make it work every day.”

As for who instilled philanthropy in her, SJP said, “My mother, your mother.”

It’s something that Parker hopes to instill in her kids. She said, “Kristin’s a mother and she, too, came from a parent and family that made it very clear from the time we could really understand conversation that it was our job to be civic-minded to think about our community really sincerely, and my mother was vigilant about it and at a certain point in your life that's the way you are not because you're told to be it's just like brushing your teeth. You try to find time and carve out space to think about somebody else, and she does so much extraordinary work and it's it truly inspiring what she does, I'm being serious.”

Kristin chimed in, saying, “It feels good also, like, it feels like you're contributing positively to the world and, you know, we're so lucky to live the lives that we are able to live and do what we love to do so much and we have this amazing opportunity often to be able to be involved in organizations such as this and others that we both love, and it just feels so fulfilling to participate.”