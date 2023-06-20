‘And Just Like That…’: Sarah Jessica Parker on Aidan’s ‘Fun’ Return (Exclusive)

MEGA

“And Just Like That…” Sarah Jessica Parker is back as Carrie Bradshaw for Season 2 of the “Sex and the City” revival.

She spoke to “Extra’s” Adam Glassman about the new season, which finds Carrie resurfacing from the grief of losing Mr. Big and reconnecting with John Corbett’s Aidan Shaw.

SJP also revealed whether her 13-year-old twin daughters have seen any of “SATC” yet!

Revealing what fans can expect from the new season of “And Just Like That…”, Sarah said, “It feels buoyant and joyful. And silly and absurd. And sad, and sentimental, and romantic… When someone resurfaces from grief there is an opportunity to be more comfortable with joy.”

Parker said Carrie's learning to live and love again after Mr. Big's shocking death last season, explaining, “I’m thrilled that Carrie's able to experience happiness and be curious again and explore life as a single woman in New York City.”

Bradshaw is also leaning on her friends old and new. “Its really incredible,” she said, “to be sometimes at a table with six people and more than half of them are new characters last season and they have become so necessary and it.”

Adam asked, “And there are some steamy scenes this season?”

Sarah responded... with a face.

Adam went on, “And Carrie even explores some casual sex to help get through the grief…?”

Sarah revealed with a laugh, “She does. Yes, she does, and as usual talks about it."

Adam also asked about Corbett’s return as Carrie’s old flame Aidan, asking how it was reconnecting with John.

“It was amazing and fun and so comfortable and familiar and happy,” she said. “He brings such a wonderful energy. I don’t mean spiritual, I mean a real energy, to set and he's just so good at what he does. It’s seemingly so easy for him. It is not forced. He cares a lot and works really hard, it just makes it that much easier for me. I am excited about this story. I knew I would be.”

Adam asked about the seventh main character… fashion.

Sarah insisted she can't pick just one of her faves, saying, “I love all the hits and the misses.”

Adam commented, “Can you believe it’s been 25 years since we were introduced to Carrie Bradshaw?”

She replied, “No, its incredible. We would never have imagined.”

Sarah Jessica and husband Matthew Broderick have three children, including son James, 20, and twin girls Marion and Tabitha, 13.

Adam asked, “Have your girls watched ‘Sex and the City’ yet? I know when I asked you this years ago they were too little — they still haven’t?”

She said, “No, they have not. They'll be 14, as you know, at the end of this month. Thus far — maybe that’s unique given the complication of me being their parent — thus far, it’s not been something that’s crossed their viewing radar, and perhaps it never will. I understand that. They are aware of the show to the degree that they are interested. It’s not a paramount topic in their lives.”

But they are going to get to watch their parents work together when Sarah Jessica and Broderick co-star in a Neil Simon play next year. “We are really excited,” she said.

Adam also had a little fun with his friend SJP, asking her to finish some iconic lines.

The first was, “I’d like a…” to which Parker replied, “Cosmopolitan.”

He continued, “And just like that…” and Sarah quipped, “I got six more minutes with Adam Glassman.”