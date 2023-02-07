Sarah Jessica Parker Teases Carrie & Aidan’s ‘Happy’ Reunion (Exclusive)

Splash News

We've seen her in her Manolos, now we get to walk in Sarah Jessica Parker's shoes from her new SJP collection store in NYC.

“Extra’s” Special Correspondent Adam Glassman spoke with Sarah Jessica, who gave an exclusive look at the handmade collection from Italy and detailed on the new season of “And Just Like That…”

SJP has been busy filming the second season of the “Sex and the City” sequel. While she can’t say much, we do know a former love of hers is making a return… John Corbett aka Aidan!

Of the reunion, Sarah Jessica gushed, “It’s so nice. It’s so happy… He brings a lot of joy. He’s a kind of preternaturally happy person and he's so excited to be back and it's an amazing storyline that Michael and the writers have sorted out and I think will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him."

As for Carrie and Aidan’s on-screen reunion, SJP commented, “I can’t say anything except, it’s just really great to be in his company again and to have a storyline that is also happy and fun and familiar, but new because it’s been 10, 15 some years.”

When Sarah Jessica isn’t on set, she is building a shoe empire, opening up her shoe boutique on Bleecker Street, in the heart of the West Village.

Showing off her store, SJP said, “Here we are. It's been a long process and we've been building this store up for, it feels like forever now, but for a lot of months."

When Adam mentioned the lines out the door, Sarah Jessica commented, “It's nice… The kind of attention that exists outside the windows are amusing and flattering, but I think when people come in and they actually shop and they wanna be here and they keep trying on shoes and they're asking questions about the brand, and asking really informed smart consumer questions… That's the part that's the most rewarding because as you know retail is only about the human connection, that's all that matters."

SJP also revealed her favorite shoe in the store, saying, “I wear this shoe a lot, but not always in this color, because it’s really, really comfortable… So we have it in all sorts of other colors that are less special occasion. I wear these with jeans, with sweats.”

Sarah Jessica also showed off another pair, saying, “It’s not my favorite, because I don’t have favorites, but I love this.”

SJP even designed a shoe for her hit HBO Max show. She noted, “We did it for them, for the show and it was a fake old Italian brand called Duchessa.”

Sarah Jessica dished that the second season could air in “summer,” but we’ll have to stay tuned!