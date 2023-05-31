Getty Images

Samantha Jones is back! Variety confirms that Kim Cattrall will return to the “Sex and the City” world for one scene in the Season 2 finale of “And Just Like That…,” the MAX reboot of the iconic HBO series.

However, according to Variety sources, the scene will not be a full-on “Sex and the City” reunion, as Cattrall will not be seen on-screen with anyone else. The outlet reports Kim filmed her dialogue March 22 in New York City “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or with ‘And Just Like That’ showrunner Michael Patrick King.”

The scene will reportedly feature Samantha having a phone conversation with Sarah’s character Carrie Bradshaw. It was revealed during the first season of “And Just Like That…” that Samantha had moved to London. In the Season 1 finale, she and Carrie spoke via text and made plans for a reconciliation, leaving fans with the hope that Kim might one day reprise her beloved role as a powerful and empowered publicist.