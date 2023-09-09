Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker lit up the red carpet at NYC's Rainbow Room Friday for the Daily Front Row Awards, talking only with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman!

Looking gorgeous in purple Oscar de la Renta and her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoes, the glam "And Just Like That..." star showed off a clip-on earring she used to adorn them. Adam commented it could be a new trend for her brand.

“It is something that suggests a future," Sarah Jessica said. "I went into my drawers…This is a brand-new shoe of ours.”

SJP's hard work on her shoe line even earned her a Front Row Awards honor. “Very generous of them," she said of the award. "Very kind, very encouraging.” She went on, “Retail is hard — it’s a challenge. Not the people, not the customer, it’s a business that is complicated… We have a very small team… We think of it as an esteemed recognition, and we are very, very humbled by it.”

Adam said her involvement in her business is the real deal. “It’s not performative," SJP agreed. "That’s the only way I know how to conduct business.”

Very hands-on! (Or feet-on?)

“I work on the floor, work in the stock room, do whatever it takes," she revealed. "But mostly, be with the customer as much as possible.”

Getty Images

So, do her 13-year-old twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell with husband Matthew Broderick get free pairs of the shoes?

“They are pretty thoughtful about asking for that opportunity,” the proud mom said.

“They work, they help me in the store, they help me in the stock room," she went on, so when they do get shoes, they're "a token of my appreciation, a compensation of sort."

As for whether they model the shoes on a daily basis, SJP noted, "They typically wear Converse High Tops."

The family also includes 20-year-old son James Wilkie... and a new brother in the form of the little kitty they recently adopted!

“They have a lot of feelings about Lotus," SJP said. "Lotus has stirred up a lot of emotions in our family.”

Saying the fam adopted two cats 10 months prior, she continued, “It’s been an adjustment for Rémy and Smila. Lotus is much beloved. Lotus has been in our home since April.”

Max

She first met Lotus when he appeared on "And Just Like That..." as Carrie Bradshaw's cat Shoe. The botanical name was to match that of his siblings, all of whom were named by the Connecticut Humane Society.

“I had sent pictures home just because I thought Lotus is incredible… I suspected that Lotus might end up at our home.”