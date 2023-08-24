Max

The “And Just Like That…” finale features the Samantha Jones and Carrie Bradshaw reunion fans have been waiting for!

The episode, released Thursday, marks Kim Cattrall’s first time reprising her “Sex and the City” role as Samantha Jones for the new show, and included a nod to a certain episode from the original “SATC” series.

What monumental moment got Samantha and Carrie talking again… at least on the phone? The sale of Carrie’s beloved Manhattan apartment.

Carrie planned an epic final dinner party at her pad, and Samantha wanted to surprise her by flying in from London.

Jones calls Bradshaw, who answers, “Hello, London — what’s shakin’, lady?”

Samantha tells her, “My flight’s three hours delayed, Carrie! I won’t be able to make it there in time.”

Carrie asks, “In time for what?”

Jones says, “The last supper. Miranda and Charlotte told me all about it. I was going to surprise you.”

She goes on to explain that she was just going to pop into town for one night, which is no longer happening since her flight is so delayed.

The publicist continues, “Well, it is your apartment and I have to pay my respects,” and asks Carrie to put her on speaker phone. “Thank you for everything, you f**king fabulous, fabulous flat.”

Carrie asks if Samantha is speaking with a British accent, and she replies, “Who’s Samantha? This is Annabelle Bronstein. I’m from India. Ta and cheerio! And have a great night.”

“Sex and the City” fans will recall that in Season 6, Samantha pretended to be Annabelle Bronstein to get into the exclusive Soho House in NYC.

There was a heatwave in Manhattan, and Jones was having trouble gaining entry to the club pool on her own. She got ahold of member Annabelle’s pass and pretended to be her so she could take a dip, only to be kicked out when the real Bronstein returned.

Meanwhile, Samantha’s absence on “And Just Like That…” was reportedly due to a feud between Kim and the cast. The cameo, however, came about to honor “SATC’s” 25th anniversary.

Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about the episode on Australia’s 7News “Sunrise” breakfast show in June.

She said, “It was an idea that we had, really, about our 25 years and celebrating that. [Samantha] had surfaced, obviously in the first season, but this just simply takes those texts and it puts a face with it… a gorgeous face that we love and that the audiences love. It is just a quick pop, it is just a phone call, and… it will be familiar and nice to see, and a nod to those 25 years and the relationship we have with the audience.”

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman also spoke with Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York, about the cameo.

She didn’t want “to waste energy” on any of the rumored drama surrounding the appearance, saying, “I just feel like the world is a complicated place and we do not need to get into any more drama.”

The star continued, “We also really thought that it would be nice for the fans. I know the fans miss Samantha and she’s a great character. And I feel like it rang true to life, like, you have these really intense friendships and then maybe somebody moves or gets into a relationship or whatever different thing happens. And you don’t see them all the time but that doesn’t mean that you’re not friends.”

“And that doesn’t mean that you might not hear from them,” she explained, adding that Samantha’s return felt right for this time in the show’s story.

“We just know with the 25th anniversary, we want to make the fans happy. And I hope that they’re happy.”

Glassman also spoke with Cynthia Nixon aka Miranda Hobbs. She said the cast was bummed that the cameo news leaked.

“We thought it would be a fun thing for the 25th-year anniversary , but we’re all incredibly bummed that we went to such lengths to see that this was not leaked and then somebody leaked it, so I think a lot of the magic of it was the surprise so unfortunately we don’t have that anymore, but as you said it is a very small cameo but it is a fun little nugget in there.”

Samantha wasn’t the only character back for Season 2.

Carrie’s old flame Aidan, played by John Corbett, also made an appearance.

Sarah told Glassman of Corbett’s return, “It was amazing and fun and so comfortable and familiar and happy. He brings such a wonderful energy. I don’t mean spiritual, I mean a real energy, to set and he's just so good at what he does. It’s seemingly so easy for him. It is not forced. He cares a lot and works really hard, it just makes it that much easier for me. I am excited about this story. I knew I would be.”