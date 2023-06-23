Sarah Jessica Parker’s First Words on Kim Cattrall’s Cameo in ‘And Just Like That…’

Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker is speaking out for the first time on Kim Cattrall’s cameo in Season 2 of “And Just Like That…”

It was revealed during the first season of the “Sex and the City” revival that Kim’s Samantha Jones had moved to London, and throughout the season she only communicated with Sarah’s Carrie Bradshaw via text, all without any participation from Cattrall.

Variety reports the cameo will feature Samantha on-screen, speaking with Carrie on the phone. The magazine adds that Kim did not share the screen with any of her former co-stars, nor did Cattrall and Parker actually speak for the scene.

Samantha’s absence was reportedly due to a feud between Kim and the cast.

Speaking with Australia’s 7News “Sunrise” breakfast show, Parker opened up about how the cameo came about in honor of “SATC’s” 25th anniversary.

She said, “It was an idea that we had, really, about our 25 years and celebrating that. [Samantha] had surfaced, obviously in the first season, but this just simply takes those texts and it puts a face with it… a gorgeous face that we love and that the audiences love. It is just a quick pop, it is just a phone call, and… it will be familiar and nice to see, and a nod to those 25 years and the relationship we have with the audience.”

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman recently spoke with Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York, about the cameo.

She didn’t want “to waste energy” on any of the rumored drama surrounding the appearance, saying, “I just feel like the world is a complicated place and we do not need to get into any more drama.”

The star continued, “We also really thought that it would be nice for the fans. I know the fans miss Samantha and she’s a great character. And I feel like it rang true to life, like, you have these really intense friendships and then maybe somebody moves or gets into a relationship or whatever different thing happens. And you don’t see them all the time but that doesn’t mean that you’re not friends.”

“And that doesn’t mean that you might not hear from them,” she explained, adding that Samantha’s return felt right for this time in the show’s story.

“We just know with the 25th anniversary, we want to make the fans happy. And I hope that they’re happy,” she said, while also hinting at some surprises in store. “We’re trying to keep whatever secrets we can keep.”

Glassman also spoke with Cynthia Nixon aka Miranda Hobbs. She said the cast was bummed that the cameo news leaked.

“We thought it would be a fun thing for the 25th-year anniversary , but we’re all incredibly bummed that we went to such lengths to see that this weas not leaked and then somebody leaked it, so I think a lot of the magic of it was the surprise so unfortunately we don’t have that anymore, but as you said it is a very small cameo but it is a fun little nugget in there.”

Samantha isn’t the only character back for Season 2.

Carrie’s old flame Aidan, played by John Corbett, will make an appearance.

Sarah told Glassman of Corbett’s return, “It was amazing and fun and so comfortable and familiar and happy,” she said. “He brings such a wonderful energy. I don’t mean spiritual, I mean a real energy, to set and he's just so good at what he does. It’s seemingly so easy for him. It is not forced. He cares a lot and works really hard, it just makes it that much easier for me. I am excited about this story. I knew I would be.”