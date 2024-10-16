Getty

Liam Payne of One Direction has died, reports TMZ. He was 31.

Eyewitnesses tell the site Payne fell from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Sources say it happened around 5 p.m.

TMZ obtained photos of Liam's body on the ground, which clearly show his tattoos of a clock on his left forearm, and a scorpion on his abdomen.

Earlier in the day, Liam reportedly smashed his laptop on the hotel lobby and had to be carried back to his room.

The singer was in Buenos Aires in support of fellow One Direction member Niall Horan, who played in Argentina earlier this month.

Payne is survived by his son Bear, 7.