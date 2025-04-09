Getty Images

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s “It Ends with Us” co-star is speaking out about their legal battle.

Adam Mondschein, who was mentioned in Blake’s lawsuit against Justin as she described how uncomfortable it was shooting a scene in which her character Lily gives birth, has come out with his version of events, even saying he is willing to testify.

Mondschein, who played OBGYN Dr. Dunbar, remembers the day quite differently from Lively.

Lively recalled for the delivery scene she was pressured to “simulate full nudity, despite no mention of nudity for this scene in the script” and “felt forced into a compromise that she would be naked from below the chest down.”

The way Blake described it, “When the birth scene was filmed, the set was chaotic, crowded, and utterly lacking in standard industry protections for filming nude scenes — such as choregraphing the scene with an intimacy coordinator, having a signed nudity rider, or simply turning off the monitors so the scene was not broadcast to all crew on set.”

The docs state that Baldoni and fellow producer Jamey Heath “failed to close the set, allowing non-essential crew to pass through while Ms. Lively was mostly nude with her legs spread wide in stirrups and only a small piece of fabric covering her genitalia.”

The lawsuit continues, “Ms. Lively became even more alarmed when Mr. Baldoni introduced his ‘best friend’ to play the role of the OBGYN, when ordinarily, a small role of this nature would be filled by a local actor. Ms. Lively felt that the selection of Mr. Baldoni’s friend for this intimate role, in which the actor’s face and hands were in close proximity to her nearly nude genitalia for a birth scene, was invasive and humiliating.”

Mondschein told "Extra" in a statement, “I’m not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively’s motivations for mentioning me in the complaint,” adding, “Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit. Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene.”

By his account, “Her costume included a full hospital gown, black shorts and torso-covering prosthetic to make her appear pregnant in addition to whatever personal garments she chose.”

The actor said the shoot was “entirely professional,” and that Blake “never complained… because nothing unusual or improper occurred.”

Adam, who has a Master of Fine Arts in Acting and many stage and screen credits, shared, "Ms. Lively’s insinuations regarding my qualifications are offensive, as my bonafides are easily searchable online."

Mondschein also sees himself as a “local hire.” He stated, “I was, in fact, a local hire (my wife and I are from New York and spend significant time there). As such, I, like any actor accepting that contract, was required to cover my own travel and living expenses in connection with the job.”

Mondschein is even open to testifying against Lively, saying, “If I’m called to testify in the case I will answer truthfully, and more freely, whatever is asked of me with all the legal protection that affords.”

Lively’s reps declined to comment when reached by DailyMail.com.

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. She also accused him of a smear campaign in a New York Times article. In return, he sued The New York Times, which denied any wrongdoing.