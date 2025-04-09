Tallulah Willis Makes Rare Comment About Former Stepdad Ashton Kutcher

Getty Images

Tallulah Willis, 31, has a lot to say about blended families and ex-stepparents!

The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis made the revelation on Instagram as she commented on a post by Gwyneth Paltrow.

Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk shared a video to promote a recent podcast episode they recorded about stepparenting.

Tallulah, whose mom Demi was married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005-2013, commented, "I have a lot to say on this! Especially how to move through an ex- step parent ❤️❤️.”

Getty Images

When someone asked if she was referring to Ashton, she replied, "This maybe should have been a private message lol but yes I have personal experience with this."

She later insisted, "It's an important conversation tbh ☀️," adding, "also. No one needs to be bad guy for a situation to be healed. there's room for everyone."

Tallulah was around 8 or 9 when Demi and Ashton started dating following Demi and Bruce’s divorce. Back in 2023, Tallulah opened up about how difficult that was during an episode of the reality show “Stars on Mars.”

She recalled, “It was like, 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton, it was that moment. There was a lot going on. And I really went inside of myself and that did send me into a total dumpster fire."

Tallulah went on, "It was really hard, and I’m still unpacking… However, I found the other side of that, which is like — I really love myself now, and I love my family. I love my family."

Kutcher also opened up about Demi’s daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah on “WTF with Marc Maron” in 2020, revealing he kept in touch with them after the split.

“Tallulah was 8 or 9, she was the youngest. Rumer was 12 or 13 when we first started dating,” Kutcher said. “When we were getting divorced, Tallulah was graduating high school.”

“I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence,” he said, adding, “I love them. I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing.”

He insisted, "I was never trying to be their father. I always had respect and honored Bruce, and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man. If they don’t want an engagement with me, I’m not going to force it upon them. But they all do and it’s great.”