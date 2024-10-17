Getty Images

Harry Styles’ mom Anne Twist paid tribute to Liam Payne on Instagram, following his tragic death on Wednesday.

Twist posted an image of a broken heart emoji and the message, “Just a boy … 💔”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Harry and Liam were One Direction bandmates alongside Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik from the group’s inception on “X Factor” in 2010 until the group went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

The members of One Direction have not spoken out about his death, however, other celebrities took to social media to mourn the singer.

Zedd wrote on X, “RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real…absolutely heartbreaking…"

Charlie Puth, who worked with Liam on a song called “Bedroom Floor,” wrote on his Instagram Stories, “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone…"

“I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace. I am so sorry…” Charlie added.

Rita Ora, who collaborated with Liam on the song "For You," shared, "I’m devastated 💔 He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P 🕊️"

Quavo, who was featured on Liam’s 2017 single “Strip That Down,” wrote, “Rest in paradise.”

The Backstreet Boys posted on X, "Words can not express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now, and it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat. Our hearts go out to Liam’s family, friends, and Directioners around the world. Rest in peace brother."

Paris Hilton wrote, "So upsetting to hear the news of [Liam Payne] passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend."

Rapper Ty Dolla Sign revealed on his Instagram Stories, "Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u frfr."